MUSKEGON — Ludington’s baseball team scored a Lakes 8 Activities Conference sweep of Western Michigan Christian Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon, 6-3 and 10-6.
“It was a great effort today by our guys, coming off a road game the previous night as well,” Ludington coach Evan Kroeze said. “Our pitchers did a great job of minimizing damage in key spots, while our offense thrived with runners in scoring position.”
Brad Mesyar tossed the complete game victory in the opener, allowing three runs whiel scattering five hits and getting seven strikeouts.
Offensively, Jacob Irelan was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Wilson Gunsell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored a run.
Irelan got the victory in the second game as he pitched four innings and allowed three runs — none earned — on two hits and two strikeouts.
Gabe Hogenson led the offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Ty Wincheski went 2-for-2 with two doubles, a walk and three runs.