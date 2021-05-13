SHELBY — Ludington’s baseball team took two games from Shelby in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday, 14-2 and 22-0.
“After over a week lay off due to a rain out, I was really happy with the way we played,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “The guys did not miss a beat with the quality of their at bats and our pitchers did a great job of attacking then strike zone. This group never takes their foot off the gas and we hope to keep that mentality moving forward.”
In the opener, Hayden Madl earned the win as he pitched four innings and allowed an earned run on a hit and seven strikeouts.
Stephen Weinert was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs. Ty Wincheski was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run. Jonny Weinert was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs.
In the second game, Jacob Irelan got the victory as he pitched four innings, didn’t allow a run and just one hit to go with six strikeouts.
Irelan was 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and four runs. Brad Mesyar was 3-for-5 with two runs. Jake Lamm was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs.