SCOTTVILLE — Ludington’s baseball team edged Mason County Central, 7-5, to win the Larson’s Ace Hardware tournament Saturday in Scottville.
“Winning this tournament is always a huge accomplishment for Ludington baseball,” said Orioles coach Evan Kroeze, citing Ludington’s fourth consecutive title. “I could not be more proud of the way our guys played today. They came out determined and executed in all aspects of the game.
“This was our best offensive performance of the year, and it seemed like everyone had quality at-bats. Also, hats off to Jacob Irelan, Brad Mesyar and Hayden Madl for solid pitching performances all day long.”
“After leading 5-4 after 5 1/2 innings, we gave up three runs in the sixth to lose the lead that we didn’t get back,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “It was a tough fought battle for the boys in a back-and-forth game.
“Ethan Johnson worked hard in that game giving up his body multiple times to make plays. He’s a great senior leader athletically and vocally.”
Against the Spartans, Madl earned the victory as he tossed two innings and allowed an earned run on two hits and two strikeouts.
Brad Mesyar was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Stephen Weinert went 2-for-3 with three runs and a triple. Gabe Hogenson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Will Chye took the loss as he threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs on 10 hits, two walks and four strikeouts. Hunter White worked 2/3 of an inning and struck out one.
Ethan Johnson hit two singles and a double while scoring a pair of runs for the Spartans. White also had two singles and a double, scored twice and had an RBI. Jacob Johnson had a single, double and two RBIs. Gage Ruiz hit two singles and had an RBI. Jackson Kimes had an RBI.
Consolation game
Hart 21, Mason County Eastern 0
Hart turned out its semifinal misfortunes into a 21-0 victory against Mason County Eastern.
“It was good to see (us) break out and put some good swings on the ball,” said Hart coach David Riley.
Blake Weirich was 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs. Brandon VandenZanden was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and four runs. Rece Schlukebir was 1-for-1 with a two-run double and three runs. Kyan Clark went 2-for-3 with a double and six RBIs. Eian Sawdy picked up a hit.
Semifinals
Ludington 21, Hart 2
Irelan got the victory for the Orioles in the semifinals as he allowed two earned runs on four hits and five strikeouts in four innings pitched.
At the plate, Irelan was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, three runs and a double. Jake Lamm was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, three runs, three walks and a double. Wilson Gunsell went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, three runs, a walk and a double.
Mason County Central 7, Mason County Eastern 6
Mason County Central rallied from a 6-1 deficit to defeat Mason County Eastern in the semifinals.
White got the start and lasted 2/3 of an inning. He allowed six runs on two hits, three walks and two strikeouts. Kimes got the victory in relief as he threw the remaining 5 1/3 innings allowing three hits, four walks and getting five strikeouts.
At the plate, Chye hit two doubles and a triple to go with two runs and two RBIs. Ethan Johnson hit a single and a double, scored a run and got an RBI. Jacob Johnson, Raiden Keefer and Braylin Thurow each hit a single along with White and Kimes. White, Kimes and Keefer each scored a run and had an RBI. Thurow scored a run.