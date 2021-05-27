Ludington’s baseball team won a shared Lakes 8 Activities Conference championship Thursday afternoon with a 15-0, three-inning victory against Orchard View at Stokely Diamond in Ludington.
“I can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of this group of young men,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “To come out here tonight, on senior night, and play the way we did, was something special to watch. All year this group wanted an opportunity to compete for a conference title and they performed in the moment. Now we hope to keep it rolling as we head into district week.”
Brad Mesyar earned the victory on the mound for the Orioles (20-9, 10-2 Lakes 8). He limited Orchard View to a hit while getting five strikeouts. At the plate, he was 2-for-2 with a double, four RBIs and two runs.
Gabe Hogenson was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run. Jacob Irelan was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs.