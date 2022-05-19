Ludington's junior varsity baseball team split a doubleheader against Benzie Central Wednesday, losing the opener, 9-3, but winning the second game, 12-2.
In the first game, Ryan Kandalec started and allowed five earned runs on six hits, two walks and a strikeout over two innings. Andre Walden pitched two innings of relief and allowed four earned runs on four hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Gavin Henion and Jordan Currier were each 2-for-3 with Henion getting an RBI. Caleb Benz had a single.
In the second game, Walden got the start and allowed two earned runs on two hits, a walk and a strikeout in one inning pitched. Benz came in on relief and scattered six hits to go with three strikeouts over three innings.
Benz was 3-for-3 with a double and three runs. Kandalec went 2-for-2, and Walden was 2-for-3 with a two-run double.