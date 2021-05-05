Ludington's junior varsity baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Spring Lake Wednesday as the Lakers won the opener, 2-0, and the Orioles rallied for an 11-2 victory in the second game at Stokely Diamond.
Evan McCathy took the loss in the opening game on the mound. Gage Jones got a hit.
In the second game, McCarthy joined Christian Ely and Nathan Dillehay in getting singles. Ryan Kandelac, Caleb Sheldon and Ely each had an RBI. Jones, Dillehay and McCarthy scored runs and Ethan Harvey scored two runs.