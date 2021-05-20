Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team split a doubleheader with LeRoy Pine River, winning the opener, 5-3, but losing the second game, 10-4.
Christian Kennedy took the loss in the first game. Ethan Harvey had two hits while getting a hit each were Ryan Kandelac, Gage Jones, Robbie Killips, Chase Hackert and Kennedy. Kandelac, Kennedy and Hackert each scored a run.
Harvey took the loss in the second game, but had two hits in the game. Nathan Dillehay also had two hits. Having one hit each were Kandelac, Kennedy, Jones, Hackert and Mason Conger.