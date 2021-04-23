WHITEHALL — Ludington’s junior varsity team split a non-conference doubleheader from Whitehall Friday, winning the opener, 8-6, and losing the nightcap, 7-5.
Evan McCarthy pitched the Orioles to the victory in the first game. Christian Kennedy took the loss in the nightcap.
In the first game, Greg Jones, Nathan Dillehay, Kennedy and McCarthy each had a hit. Jones and McCarthy each hit doubles. Dillehay scored two runs with Kennedy, Jones and McCarthy each getting one run.
IN the nightcap, Ryan Kandelac and Robbie Killips joined the hit parade by Kennedy, Jones, Dillehay and McCarthy. Jones scored a pair of runs with one each by Kennedy, McCarthy and Killips.