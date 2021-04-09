Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team earned a pair of victories against Benzie Central Friday at Stokely Diamond, 4-3 and 11-1.
The Orioles saw Nathan Dillehay get the victory in the opener as he pitched four innings and struck out nine. He was also 2-for-4 at the plate. Ethan Harvey was 2-for-2 with Gage Jones going 2-for-4 and Robbie Killips going 3-for-4 with a double.
In the second game, Christian Kennedy struck out six in four innings. He was 2-for-3 with two runs while Dillehay was 2-for-3 with two runs. Christian Ely was 2-for-2.