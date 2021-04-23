Ludington 8-6, Muskegon Catholic 7-5
At Stokely Diamond, the Ludington junior varsity baseball team swept Muskegon Catholic, 8-7 and 6-5.
Ryan Kandalec earned the victory in the first game, and Christian Ely got the win in the second game.
Nathan Dillehay went 2-for-2 and scored twice in the opener. Robbie Killips was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs. Cole Johnson, Gage Jones and Ely each had a hit with Jones getting a double and scoring twice.
In the nightcap, Kandelac, Jones, Killips, Johnson and Ely each had a hit. Ely scored two runs and Kandalec, Killips and Johnson scored one run each.