Ludington’s junior varsity team swept Shelby, 7-3 and 15-3, in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday at Stokely Diamond in Ludington.
Christian Kennedy earned the win in the opener, and he was 2-for-4 with a run at the plate. Gage Jones and Robbie Killips had two hits apiece with Jones getting a double and two runs. Nathan Dillehay, Cole Johnson, Chase Hackert, Ethan Harvey and Ryan Kandelac each had a hit with Johnson getting a double.
Kandelac got the victory in the second game, and he was 2-for-4 with a run. Kennedy went 3-for-3 with a double, and Jones was 3-for-4 with a double. Johnson and Mason Conger collected two hits apiece. Dillehay, hackert and Killips each had a hit.