Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team swept Whitehall Wednesday at Stokely Diamond, 6-5 and 9-5.
Christian Kennedy earned the win in the first game, throwing an inning, allowing an earned run and striking out one. Evan McCarthy pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits and four strikeouts.
Chase Hackert and Kennedy each went 2-for-3 with a run, and Hackert added three RBIs. Ethan Harvey was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs, and Nathan Dillehay had a hit.
Dillehay earned the win in the second game. He allowed five earned runs on five hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
Robbie Killips was 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI. Harvey had a hit.