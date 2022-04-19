MUSKEGON — Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader from Muskegon Catholic, 7-2 and 22-5, Tuesday in Muskegon.
Keen Patterson got the start and struck out five in three innings pitched. Caleb Benz struck out two in two innings.
Gavin Henson was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Ludington (5-1). Patterson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Mason Conger was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
In the second game, Robby Killips started and gave up three runs with two strikeouts in one-plus inning. Ryan Kandalec threw one-plus inning and allowed two runs and struck out one.
Henson and Benze were each 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Patterson was 2-for-2 with three RBIs. Thomas Weinert had a hit and Kandalec had a hit and two RBIs.