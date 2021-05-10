LEROY — Ludington’s junior varsity baseball team swept a doubleheader from LeRoy Pine River, 14-5 and 17-3.
Ethan Harvey got the victory in the opener. Christian Kennedy went 2-for-3 with a run. Christian Ely hit a double and scored two runs. Evan McCarthy, Robbie Killips and Mason Conger each had a hit, and McCarthy scored three runs while Killips scored one run.
Ely earned the victory in the nightcap. Nathan Dillehay went 3-for-4 with two runs. McCarthy and Gage Jones each went 2-for-2 with two runs while McCarthy had a double. Ryan Kandelac had a hit and three runs.