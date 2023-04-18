Ludington's baseball team split a West Michigan Conference Lakes Division doubleheader with Montague Tuesday afternoon at Stokely Diamond at Oriole Field Tuesday afternoon, losing the opener, 10-5, and winning the second game, 7-1.
"After one of the more frustrating starts in recent memory, we finally feel like we played good baseball," said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. "Though there are still aspects we need to keep working on, we feel much better moving forward.
"Tonight, the story begins with Jonny Weinert. As a senior and a captain, he put the team on his back and threw the best game of his career and led us offensively. We think this is a game we can build off of moving forward going into Cadillac on Friday."
In the opener, Nathan Dillehay took the loss as he threw five innings and allowed seven hits, five earned runs and six strikeouts. At the plate, Evan McCarthy went 2-for-4 with two runs and Matthew Westhouse had a hit and a run for Ludington (1-4, 1-3 WMC Lakes).
Weinert got the victory in the nightcap, throwing the complete game. The Wildcats' run was unearned as he allowed five hits and struck out 10. At the plate, Weinert was 3-for-4 with a double and a run. Cole Johnson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run.