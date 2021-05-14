MUSKEGON — Ludington’s baseball team lost a 2-1 non-conference game to Fremont Friday night at Marsh Field in Muskegon.
“Tonight was a very intense and fun ball game to be a part of, in which we just didn’t catch the break we needed to come away on top,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Brad Mesyar did what an ace is supposed to do, in taking the ball in a big-time game and gave us a chance to win against a good team. If we play with that kind of intensity every game, we are going to be in a great spot as we keep working towards postseason play.”
Mesyar pitched six innings and allowed seven hits, an earned run and struck out six. He was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Ludington (14-7).
Stephen Weinert went 2-for-3 with a double. Jacob Irelan hit a double and scored a run.