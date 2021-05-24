WHITEHALL — Ludington’s baseball team split a non-conference doubleheader with Whitehall Monday afternoon, winning the first game, 13-8, but dropping the nightcap, 9-3.
“Today was an absolute roller coaster. In the first game, we went into the seventh inning down 8-2, and our guys put together one of the greatest comebacks I’ve ever seen, scoring 11 in the inning. It is an extremely high character group and today showed it,” said Ludington coach Evan Kroeze. “Unfortunately in the second game, we just ran out of pitching and fell a little short.
“We look forward to putting all our focus towards Orchard View later in the week, as we go for a share of the conference title.”
In the first game, Jonny Weinert earned the victory as he piched 1 1/3 innings while not allowing a hit or earned run while issuing a walk.
Stephen Weinert went 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBIs.
Ty Wincheski took the loss in the second game as he pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed six runs. Stephen Weinert went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Gabe Hogenson was 1-for-3 with a run.