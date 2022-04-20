TRAVERSE CITY — Manistee's baseball team struggled to successfully slow down Traverse City West in a non-conference doubleheader on the road Wednesday, losing both games, 7-1 and 9-0.
In the first game, the Chippewas were held scoreless over the first five innings while the Titans grabbed an earl 2-0 lead in the first inning and built it to 6-0 going into the top of the sixth.
Adam Workman singled with one out in the sixth, and Ethan Edmondson was hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second with one out.
Jaret Edmondson loaded the bases with an infield single, and Workman came home with the only Manistee run when Donavyn Kirchinger grounded into a fielder's choice.
Kirchinger took the loss on the mound for the Chippewas, throwing four innings and allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out two.
Manistee finished the game with three hits, while the Titans had eight. Tyler Protasiewicz joined Workman and Jaret Edmondson in producing a single.
The Chippewas had only two hits in the nightcap, one each by Jaret Edmondson and Carter Fredericks. Eli Workman also drew a walk.
Adam Workman threw the first four innings for the Chippewas and was touched for all nine runs, eight of them earned, on 12 hits while striking out three and walking two. Protasiewicz pitched the last inning in relief.