WHITEHALL — Manistee's baseball team experienced troubles at the plate in Tuesday's non-conference doubleheader against Whitehall on the road and ended up losing both ends of the twin bill, 9-0 and 13-3.
After a scoreless first inning, the Chippewas saw everything unravel for them when the Vikings exploded in the second for seven runs.
Manistee could manage only two hits in the entire contest, with Jaret Edmondson stroking out a double to lead the way while Adam Workman added a single.
Donavyn Kirchinger took the hill for the Chippewas in the opener and he finished with three strikeouts while working a full six innings.
Game 2 saw the Chippewas get off to a good start when they put up a three-spot in the top of the first inning. But that would be the extent of their offensive output in the game.
Kirchinger drove in a run when he doubled, and he scored himself on a wild pitch. Edmondson had a two-bagger as well, and came home on an error. Workman and Tyler Protasewicz each added singles for the Chippewas.
Whitehall scrambled back to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the first, and then the Vikings took over with three more runs in the second.