MANTON — Jeff Huber returned to the hill after missing a large part of the season with an injury as the starting pitcher for the Manistee baseball team in Tuesday afternoon's MHSAA Division 3 district quarterfinal against McBain in Manton, and it was all good.
Showing little ill effects from his lack of playing time, and very little rust, Huber kept the Rangers off balance the entire game, while the offense enjoyed a banner day in a 9-4 win to advance in the tournament. The Rangers managed only two hits against Huber, while he issued just three walks and struck out five.
After trailing, 1-0, in the top of the second inning, the Chippewas rattled the Rangers with a five-run bottom half and never looked back.
The big hit of that inning for Manistee was a two-run single off the bat of Titus Lind, while Adam Workman contributed a double to drive in another run. Huber even got into the act, stroking a single that plated a run.
Manistee didn't flinch when the Ramblers scored a run in the third, responding with a three-run fourth inning with Caine Weed knocking in two with a single and Francesco Flumini adding a one-run base hit. Workman stole home for the final Manistee run in the fifth.
Workman led the Chippewas with three hits and two runs batted in, while Tyler Protasiewicz had two hits and scored two runs. Weed and Lind also had hits.