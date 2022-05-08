HESPERIA — Manistee's baseball team reached the championship game of the Ken Smith Memorial tournament in Hesperia on Saturday, losing to the host team in the bottom of the seventh inning.
The Chippewas (7-11) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, and added three in the fifth to build a 5-0 lead. But they failed to hold it.
Hesperia put up a four-spot in the bottom of the fifth to narrow the margin to one, 5-4, and then scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to escape with the win.
Eli Workman took the loss for the Chippewas, after relieving starter Donavyn Kirchinger who gave up four runs on eight hits while striking out four over six innings.
Mason Robinson, Eli Workman, Jeffrey Huber, Tyler Protasiewicz, Adam Workman, Carter Fredericks, Kichinger and Ethan Edmondson had one hit apiece for the Chippewas.
The Chippewas advanced to the finals with a 5-2 win over Grant in the first round.
Grant took a 2-0 lead after the second inning, but the Chippewas pushed across five in the bottom of the third. That would be all the scoring for the game.
Jaret Edmondson earned the victory on the mound, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out four over three innings. Kirchinger threw two innings in relief.
Robinson, Kichinger, Ethan Edmondson and Fredericks each had one hit for the Chippewas. Fredericks had two stolen bases. Manistee did not commit a single error in the contest. Eli Workman had six chances.