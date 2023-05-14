MANISTEE — Manistee hosted the Chippewa 350 Club Invitational baseball tournament Saturday and came away with a split, dispatching Frankfort, 8-3 and losing to Cadillac, 5-3.
The Chippewas put a four-spot up in two innings in putting the Panthers away, with Keegan Shannon the beneficiary of the offensive fireworks.
Shannon took the hill and allowed three runs on four hits and racking up five strike outs over six innings worked.
Leading the Chippewas at the plate was Jaret Edmondson who was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. Eli Workman also had two hits, a double and a single.
Miles Joseph also contributed a pair of safeties, while Adam Workman had one RBI on one hit.
The Chippewas scored two runs in the sixth inning against the Vikings in mounting a late rally, but couldn't push any more across.
Joseph was the leading hitter for the Chippewas, contributed three hits, including a double and pushing across three runs.
Manistee used a pair of pitchers in the game, with Jeff Huber throwing the first two innings and Owen Polcyn finishing the last three innings.
The Chippewas are 14-10 and are scheduled to visit Ludington for a West Michigan Conference Lakes doubleheader on Monday.