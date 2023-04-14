MCBAIN — After registering a 10-0 shut out in the first game of Friday's non-conference doubleheader at McBain, Manistee dropped the nightcap, 8-7.
In the opener, the Chippewas pretty much sealed the win with a six-run second inning. They scored two in the first, and two more in the fourth.
No one had more than one hit for the Chippewas. Eli Workman had two RBIs and scored two, and Donavyn Kirchinger also had two RBIs. Jeffrey Huber, Ethan Edmondson and Miles Joseph had one RBI apiece.
Huber started on the hill for Manistee and threw the first four innings, giving up just one hit while striking out 11. Keegan Shannon pitched the last inning and recorded three strike outs.
Manistee had a 4-2 lead at the end of the first inning, and still led, 5-3 after three before the Ramblers rallied for two in the third to tie the score, 5-5.
The Chippewas pushed across two more runs in the top of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. But the Ramblers scored one in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull out the win.
Huber led the Manistee offense with three hits in four at-bats, drove in one run and scored three. Edmondson finished with two hits, two RBIs and one run scored. Adam Workman drove in two runs and scored one. Tyler Protasiewicz had one RBI.
Starting pitcher Huber went 1 1/3 innings, gave up two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three. Eli Workman pitched two innings and allowed three runs on five hits and had three strike outs. Mason Robinson finished the game and gave up three runs on four hits and had one strike out.
Manistee's next doubleheader is scheduled for today at Elk Rapids.