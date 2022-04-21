MANISTEE — Manistee's baseball team dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader to visiting Cadillac, 5-3 and 9-4, Thursday afternoon at Chippewa Field.
After the Chippewas grabbed an early 1-0 lead at the end of one in the first game, the Vikings came back with three runs in the third to take a 4-1 lead.
But the Chippewas scored two runs in the bottom half and tied the game, 3-3. The Vikings responded with one run in the fourth, and then pulled away with a five-run fifth.
Cadillac out-hit the Chippewas, 10-4. Jaret Edmondson drove in two runs and Jeffrey Huber one with a hit and a walk. Adam Workman and Ethan Edmondson each had a hit.
Eli Workman started the game for Manistee and went 4 1/3 innings and gave up eight earned runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking two.
Ethan Edmondson threw the last 1 1/3 innings and allowed one run on one hit and struck out one.
In the second game, the Chippewas had a 2-0 lead going into the fifth inning when the Vikings scored a run to narrow the deficit to one run.
Cadillac then pulled away from Manistee with a four-run top of the sixth, and the Chippewas could not answer with more than one run in the bottom half.
The Chippewas were out-hit, 8-6 for the game. Adam Workman was the only Manistee player with more than one hit, going 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Also collecting hits for the Chippewas were Jeffrey Huber, Eli Workman, Tyler Protasiewicz and Caine Weed.
Huber was on the bump for the Chippewas and went six innings, giving up five earned runs on eight hits with three walks and seven strike outs.