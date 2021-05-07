MANISTEE — Donavyn Kirchinger threw a strong, steady game in the opener but was betrayed by a porous defense that led to four unearned runs, and then the offense kicked into gear in the nightcap but fell far short as Manistee's baseball team came away with a pair of losses to Muskegon Catholic, 6-0 and 19-7, Wednesday at Chippewa Field.
Kirchinger limited the Crusaders to just four hits and struck out four in four innings, which should have been good enough to come away with a win.
Unfortunately, the Chippewas defense made too many misplays in the field which opened the door for four unearned runs. Meanwhile, the Chippewas could muster only three hits. Kirchinger went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Manistee and Jaret Edmondson stroked out a double.
The Chippewas found themselves trailing by a 13-1 margin heading into the fourth inning of the nightcap, and closed the deficit to 13-7 with a six-run outburst. They would score no more the rest of the way.
Kirchinger again slapped two hits to match Ethan Edmondson at the plate, and each drove in a run. Adam Workman picked up a pair of RBIs and Francesco Flumini drove in a run. Caine Weed ripped a double and plated a run, Jaret Edmondson drove in a run with a single and Tyler Protasiewicz also had a single.