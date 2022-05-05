MUSKEGON — Manistee's baseball team dropped a Lakes 8 Activities Conference doubleheader to Western Michigan Christian, 11-4 and 9-8, on the road Wednesday afternoon.
In the opener, WMC snapped a 1-1 tie after the first inning with four runs in the second and never relinquished the lead, although the Chippewas kept it close until the fifth.
The Warriors stretched their lead to 5-1 in the top of the second, but Manistee (6-9) made it 5-2 with a single run in the bottom half. Neither scored again until WMC tacked on one in the top of the fifth, only to see the Chippewas answer with two to get within two, 6-4. WMC broke it open with a five-run seventh.
Manistee was out-hit by the Warriors, 9-7. None of the Chippewas had more than one. Tyler Protasiewicz drove in two runs, while Donavyn Kirchinger had one RBI. Ethan Edmondson, Jeffrey Huber and Adam Workman and Carter Fredericks all had base hits.
Kirchinger started the game on the mound for the Chippewas and went 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs — four earned — on four hits, walked three and struck out one.
Edmondson pitched three innings in relief and allowed one unearned run, struck out two and walked one. Huber gave up five runs — four earned — struck out two and walked one in 2/3 of an inning and Mason Robinson threw one inning.
Manistee grabbed a 3-1 lead at the end of two, but the Warriors outscored the Chippewas, 5-3 in the third to gain a 6-6 tie. They then had a 3-2 edge in the fifth.
Huber went the first 2 2/3 innings on the mound for the Chippewas and allowed six runs — one earned — on four hits, struck out two and walked five. Robinson pitched the next 2 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits, struck out three and walked five.
Manistee out-hit the Warriors, 9-7. Workman finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Kirchinger was 2-for-2 with one RBI and three runs scored and Caine Weed finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Protasiewicz , Eli Workman and Fredericks each had one RBI.