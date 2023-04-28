MANISTEE — Manistee swept a non-conference doubleheader with Hesperia, 12-2 and 16-2, at home Friday afternoon. Both games were shortened by the mercy rule.
The Chippewas scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control in the opener.
Jeffrey Huber was 3-for-3 at the plate for the Chippewas with two runs scored. Eli Workman drove in three runs and scored another while going 2-for-3. Tyler Protasiewicz finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Adam Workman went 2-for-2 with one RBI and two runs scored. Ethan Edmondson was 2-for-3 with one RBI.
Jaret Edmondson had one hit and one RBI. Miles Joseph had one hit and scored two runs.
Leading hitters in the nightcap were Huber who had a three-run double and scored one run. Adam Workman who was 2-for-3 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Eli Workman added a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBIs and one run scored. Jaret Edmondson, Luke Olson and Protasiewicz contributed one hit apiece.
Manistee (11-3, 1-1 WMC Lakes) is scheduled to host Pentwater in a non-conference game Monday.