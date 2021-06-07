MANTON — So close, and yet so far away. If not for one bad inning, it’s possible Manistee’s baseball team would have pulled off an upset in the Division 2 district tournament Saturday in Manton.
But the young Chippewas (5-22) failed to avoid that bad inning, and it contributed to a 13-10 loss to Benzie Central in the district championship game.
The Chippewas started off their post-season run by defeating McBain in a quarterfinal matchup on June 1, then were successful in a semifinal contest against Lake City, 6-2, to punch their ticket into the finals on Saturday afternoon.
Donavyn Kirchinger got the start against Lake City and went 5 1/3 innings and while he gave up nine hits, he held the Trojans to just the two runs and rang up six strike outs.
Ethan Edmondson swung the hot bat at the plate for the Chippewas, finishing the game with two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Adam Workman and Jeff Huber each contributed a pair of singles.
Manistee fell into an early 3-0 hole in the championship tilt against the Huskies, but battled its way back, scoring two runs in the runs in the second inning.
But the ceiling caved in when the Huskies decided the issue with seven runs in the third. The Chippewas were not able to recover from that outburst.
Huber collected a pair of base hits to lead Manistee’s production at the plate. Kirchinger and Tyler Protasiewicz each stroked out a double, while Ethan Edmondson and Jacob Sharp each had a single.