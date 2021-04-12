MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's baseball team swept a doubleheader from Brethren, 3-2 and 17-3, in its season opener Monday on Kliber Field at Rietz Park.
The first game was tied in the final inning when they loaded the bases on a single, hit by pitch and passed ball. Blake Johnson followed with a walk to score the winning run.
Mateo Barnett rapped out three safeties and had two stolen bases to lead the Sabers who otherwise struggled at the plate in the opener. Johnson pitched for the Sabers and recorded 12 strike outs.
"Blake was staying in the zone, and was finding the plate," Sabers coach Dillon Rankin said. "He just threw strikes. He was going at guys and it paid off."
In the second game, Barnett was the pitcher of record and was around the plate most of the game as well, giving up just a couple of walks.
Lee Pizana had two singles, while Johnson stroked out a double and Nathan Oleniczak had a single to lead the Sabers at the plate. The Sabers picked up a lot of walk.
"If anything I'd say we were disciplined at the plate," Rankin said. "There were a lot of balls being thrown, so we weren't chasing stuff in the dirt or over our heads."