MESICK — Blake Johnson not only pitched a masterpiece on the mound, but also contributed three hits and scored a pair of runs as the Manistee Catholic baseball team defeated Brethren, 6-4, in the MHSAA Division 4 district tournament in Mesick on Tuesday.
Johnson struck out 11 before leaving the game for relief pitcher Adam Pierce, who had three strikeouts. Pierce also stroke out a double and a single at the plate.
It certainly was a challenge for the Sabers, who found themselves in a tie game after the first two innings. But they managed to pull away from their county rivals with a single run in the third and two more in the fourth.
The Sabers now go against tournament host Mesick in Friday's semifinal round. A win will put the Sabers in the district championship game that same afternoon.