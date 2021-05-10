MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's baseball team swept both of its games with Walkerville in the Western Michigan D League at Rietz Park on Monday afternoon, 15-4 and 15-0.
The Sabers seemed to have the first game in hand after they scored seven runs in the second inning, but they stumbled a bit in the third and fourth before putting the game away with seven more runs in the fifth.
"We hit the ball pretty well, and we executed," Sabers coach Dillon Rankin said. "We bunted really, really well. That was great to see."
Lee Pizana pitched the first game and rang up seven strike outs. Nathan Oleniczak came on in relief later in the game and struck out a pair.
Blake Johnson helped lead the way by scoring three runs, with a double and two singles. Pizana had a pair of singles for the Sabers. Kyle McLinden stroked out a double and Austin Taylor and Tyler Hallead each had a single as well.
In the nightcap it was Hallead pacing the offense with a pair of singles and a double. Johnson and Luke Niedzielski each finished with two singles, while Pizana knocked out a double. McLinden chipped in with a single. Johnson also pitched and had seven strike outs.