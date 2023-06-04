TRAVERSE CITY — Coming into Saturday's MHSAA Division 3 district tournament in Traverse City with a 21-win season in tow, the Manistee baseball team had high hopes of moving on.
After opening with a 4-1 district semifinal victory over Traverse City Christian, it began to look even more likely the Chippewas would leave Traverse City with the district trophy.
But the Chippewas struggled to get their bats going and squandered a 2-0 lead in the championship game, losing to Benzie Central, 8-3.
It started out well for the Chippewas when Ethan Edmondson drew a base on balls with one out in the top of the first inning and Adam Workman singled.
Devyn Kirchinger laced a single to right on which both Edmondson and Workman scored.
That would be it for the Chippewas, however as they finished the game with just five hits, by five different players. Edmondson, Miles Joseph and Tyler Protasiewicz had one apiece.
Benzie scored five runs in its half of the first, rapping out four hits. The Chippewas contributed a walk and an error.
Jeff Huber was the Chippewas' starting pitcher, going 1 1/3 innings and allowed four earned runs on four hits and one walk.
Kirchinger relieved him and threw the last 4 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, struck out two and walked three.
Eli Workman threw a complete game to get the win in the opener and scattered four hits, did not walk anyone and recorded four strike outs.
Manistee had only four hits in that game, one apiece by Huber, Adam Workman, Kirchinger and Mason Robinson. Ethan Edmondson, Adam Workman, Kirchinger and Robinson each collected an RBI.
The Chippewas finished the season with a 22-16 record.