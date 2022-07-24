JACKSON — Winning only one out of four games against the Prison City Padres in their final Great Lakes United Baseball League series of the regular season at Jackson Lumen Christi this weekend effectively ended the Manistee Saints title hopes.
The Saints lost both games on Saturday, 6-5 and 6-2, before rebounding for a 8-1 blowout win in Sunday’s first game, but then couldn’t hold a 3-1 lead late in the game to lose the nightcap, 5-4.
“It’s not what we were hoping for, or what we were looking for, but we’re just going to kind of take the positives from it, build on those and try to make some adjustments going into the regional,” said player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “The guys played their butts off trying to make it happen, they just came up short.
“We’re going to put it in the rearview mirror and keep moving forward. Obviously, you’d like to go into the tournament on a winning streak, but just because this weekend didn’t go as we had planned doesn’t really change our outlook on the regional.”
In the opener Sunday, the Saints built a 4-0 lead at the end of two innings, and extended it to 7-1 after three, out-hitting the Padres, 10-8.
Veteran righthander Kyle Gorski (Rapid City) picked up the win, giving up eight hits, walking one and striking out three in six innings of work. Todd Schmitt pitched the seventh, striking out two and walking one.
Luke Linder (Traverse City) paced the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-4 with three runs batted in and two runs scored. Tommy Reid (East Jordan) went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Dominic Palamara was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
After the Padres scored a run in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap, the Saints came back to take a 3-1 lead with single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively.
The Saints extended their lead to 4-1 with a run in the sixth inning, but the Padres rallied for a four-run bottom half of the inning.
Reid started the game on the bump for the Saints and went 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits with four strikeouts and three walks. MacNeil retired the last Padres hitter.
Jake Finkbeiner (Saline) paced the Saints’ hitting attack, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Austin Harper (Manistee) also had two hits and scored two runs, while Lucas Weinert (Ludington) went 2-for-3 and drove in a run. Danny Passinault (Traverse City) had two RBI.
Saturday’s opener was tied, 5-5, in the bottom of the seventh when the Padres were able to push across a run off reliever Alex Schmitt (Traverse City).
Marty McDonald (Traverse City) started and pitched the first 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, recording five strikeouts while walking six.
Lucas Richardson (Manistee) was 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored to spark the Saints’ offense. Linder and Stephen Weinert (Ludington) each had a RBI.
Prison City took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, but the Saints managed to tie the game with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth in the nightcap.
The Padres scored two runs in the bottom half, however, to boost their lead back up to a two-run margin, 4-2 and coasted the rest of the way.
Sam Schmitt (Traverse City) was charged with the loss. He worked the first four innings, giving up four runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out eight and walking three. MacNeil pitched three innings of relief and was gave up unearned runs with two strike outs and two walks.
Dom Palamara (Traverse City) collected a pair of hits in the losing effort.
The Saints (21-11) now prepare for the NABF Regional tournament which they host at Rietz Park beginning Thursday afternoon with the Saints playing the Midland Tribe at 1 p.m.