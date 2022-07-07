BIG RAPIDS — The Manistee Saints took a 3-0 lead into the top of the ninth inning, but had to settle for a 3-3 tie when the Byron Center Killer Bees rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth Wednesday night when the game was called because of darkness.
It spoiled a nifty one-hit, 11-strikeout performance by starting pitcher Brendan Pierce who worked the first six innings. He walked just three batters in the Great Lakes United Baseball League contest.
Each team committed one error, and the Saints (13-5-1) out-hit the Killer Bees, 7-4, for the game. The Saints scored single runs in the third, fourth and eighth innings.
“Brendan pitched a whale of a game,” Saints’ player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “He deserved better than a no-decision. He was hitting his spots and was in the strike zone all night.
“Things just kind of got away from us there in the ninth. In these Wednesday night games, I try to use as many pitchers as I can to make sure everyone gets some work and stays sharp.
“Obviously, the object is to win the game, and we certainly liked our chances with a three-run lead going into the ninth. But, they came back on us. That’s baseball.”
Dom Palamara walked leading off the Saints third inning, but was picked off first. Lucas Weinert then worked his way on base with a base on balls, and Danny Passinault lined a single to right, with Weinert advancing to third.
With two outs, Brett Zimmerman drew a free pass to load the bases. Tommy Reid followed with a single to drive Weinert home from third to give the Saints a 1-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth Weinert led off with a walk, and Palamara lined a single into centerfield which sent Weinert home with the second Saints’ run.
Stephen Weinert led off the Saints’ eighth inning with a walk, moved to second on MacNeil’s bunt single and scored on the throw when Palamara laid down another bunt.
Bryon Center used three singles, a walk and a hit batter to mount its ninth inning rally.
Judd Lawson came in to pitch for Pierce and gave up one run on no hits, one error, struck out two and walked one. Kyle Gorski followed him and surrendered two runs on three hits, no walks and struck out two.
Palamara led the Saints at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Passinault finished 2-for-5. Richardson, MacNeil and Reid each had a base hit.
The Saints are on the road again this weekend for a four-game GLUBL series with the Midland Tribe.