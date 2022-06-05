LIVONIA — Four for four. Right now, the Manistee Saints are batting 1.000 after sweeping a four-game series from the Livonia Firebirds over the weekend to open the 2022 Great Lakes United Baseball League season.
The Saints registered a pair of shutouts in Sunday’s doubleheader, 2-0 and 10-0, combining excellent pitching, timely hitting and stout defense.
Sam Schmitt threw a two-hit gem in Sunday’s first game, recording 10 strikeouts, while player/manager Roddy MacNeil worked the seventh inning for his second save.
“Pitching and defense were spectacular (Sunday),” said MacNeil afterward. “I think everybody hit their stride when it came to the hitting as well.
“(Saturday) there was a little bit of nerves on the first day. A lot of new guys, trying to figure out what this guy (the pitcher) is going to be like.”
Jake Finkeiner smacked a third inning double that drove home both of the Saints’ runs, and as MacNeil said the Saints’ pitching and defense took care of the rest.
The Saints jumped on the Firebirds for two quick runs, finishing the game with 13 hits and rolled up a big win that was shortened to five innings because of the 10-run lead rule.
Saints’ veteran pitcher Kyle Gorski collected the win on the bump, surrendering only one hit.
Finkbeiner and Alex Strickland each knocked out three hits to lead the Saints at the plate.
The Saints won Saturday’s opener, 4-2, and then held off the Firebirds for a 6-4 win in the nightcap.
Jack Hitchens was the winning pitcher in the first game, while MacNeil got the save.
In the nightcap, the Saints got out to an early lead and then staved off a Firebirds rally behind more excellent pitching from Marty MacDonald who threw four strong innings and got the win.
Danny Passinault ripped a home run and a double to lead the Saints at the plate.
“It was a good way to start the season,” MacNeil added. “I think it was just more of a case of getting the guys to speed up in the sense of seeing live pitching.
“Especially since a lot of the guys are college guys, and haven’t seen any live pitching besides our intra-squad stuff for three or four weeks now.
“I think that’s kind of what happened today. We had a lot of guys on base. I’d like to score more of those runs. But, there are two big team wins to start the season.”
The Saints make their home debut at Rietz Park this coming Saturday hosting the Wyoming Nationals to start a four-game set that includes two games on Sunday. All games start at 1 p.m.