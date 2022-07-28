Manistee Saints

Manistee Saints lefthander Sam Schmitt winds and delivers another pitch to the plate in Thursday afternoon’s opening game of the NABF Regional being hosted by Manistee. The Saints pulled out a 1-0 win and plays again Friday at 10 a.m.

MANISTEE — Scratching out a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and lefthander Sam Schmitt throwing a two-hit gem on the mound, the Manistee Saints fashioned a 1-0 victory Thursday over the Midland Tribe in the first game of the NABF Regional tournament at Rietz Park.

