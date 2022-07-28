MANISTEE — Scratching out a run in the bottom of the sixth inning, and lefthander Sam Schmitt throwing a two-hit gem on the mound, the Manistee Saints fashioned a 1-0 victory Thursday over the Midland Tribe in the first game of the NABF Regional tournament at Rietz Park.
The Saints (22-11) committed the only error in the game, throwing wildly to first base, but the defense was otherwise stellar and Schmitt was dominating, striking out 11 batters over seven full innings.
“It’s what you expect in playoff baseball,” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said afterward. “He’s their ace, and Sam’s (6-2) obviously been our ace this year with what he’s done on the mound.
“Being able to get those two guys to face off, obviously being able to peel one off in the bottom of the sixth, and get three (outs) in the seventh. That’s what you want from playoff baseball ... and it was an hour and 35-minute game.”
Lucas Weinert (Ludington) started off the bottom of the sixth for the Saints by drawing a walk on five pitches. But the Saints had enjoyed runners on the bases earlier, and could not get them home.
This time was different, though. Tommy Reid laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to send Weinert over to second and be in scoring position.
Hopes began to fade when Luke Linder struck out for the second out of the inning. He was the last of only four Saints batters to go down on strikes.
Danny Passinault then came up with the big hit, stroking a line drive to left field that sent Reid scrambling home with the winning run.
“He’s been at Hillsdale for awhile, and he knows that expectation,” MacNeil said of Passinault. “He knows not to let the moment get too big for him.
More from this section
“He just goes up there trying to square it up, hit it hard every single time. Good things are going to happen when you do it that way.”
The Tribe made their first threat in the top of the first inning when the leadoff hitter doubled to left, one of the few times a ball managed to slice through the strong winds for a hit.
But, that chance died when Schmitt fanned the next batter on four pitches and retired the third out on a fly ball to center field. He struck out the leadoff man.
Linder doubled with one out in the Saints’ bottom of the fourth, and advanced to third on a ground out. But he was left on base when Alex Strickland grounded out.
Midland again had a man on second on a double with one out in the top of the fifth, but Schmitt set down the next two batters on strikes to get out of the jam. The Tribe had two runners aboard in in the top of the sixth with two out, but could not score.
“Sam did a great job being in the zone, commanding all three (of his) pitches, which led to the defense being on their toes all the time,” added MacNeil.
“He also had a lot of strike outs, which also helped take the pressure off. You’re not getting every single ball being put in play. Alex (Schmitt) made a great diving play in the field to help Sam out there.
“Danny tracked a couple down, and the infield when the ball was put in play, they picked it up and thew them out. Hitting, obviously, we were barreling balls up and it was just a matter of time before something dropped.”
The Saints, who had only two hits themselves, were scheduled to play their next game at 10 a.m. Friday.