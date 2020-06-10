MANISTEE — The Manistee Saints’ home opener, scheduled for Saturday, has again been delayed due to a non-COVID-19 crisis with the Oil City Stags.
Instead, the Saints will host “Meet the Team Day” at Rietz Park on Saturday with player introductions and an intra-squad game beginning at 1 p.m.
Fans are invited to watch the long delayed start of the baseball season by parking cars along the left field fence along Vine Street, or bringing lawn chairs and sitting along the third base line off of Forest Avenue.
Social distancing is encouraged.