MANISTEE — After losing, 11-9, to the Flint Legends in a sloppily played game Friday morning, the Manistee Saints bounced back with a thrilling 5-4 victory over the Midland Tribe in the third game of the day to advance to Saturday’s championship round of the double elimination tournament.
The Saints (23-12) committed five errors and also issued seven walks, a combination the team’s offense found impossible to overcome.
But, they tried their best, rallying from a 6-0 deficit to tie the game, 7-7, with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run clubbed by Lucas Richardson (Manistee).
“I think it’s kind of a tale of the two teams,” said Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil afterward. “First game, we were walking guys. It’s a little more slow paced, which leads to more errors on the field, which leads to those extra bases.
“Which again gets into those games where you’re trying to score eight or nine runs. You score nine runs in a game, you should have enough pitching and defense to win that game.
“Flint did a great job of taking advantage of our mistakes and the extra bases. Obviously, I give our guys tons of credit scoring nine runs, continuing to battle, even up until the bottom of the seventh.”
The Legends scored two in the top of the first with a couple of hits and two walks, and four in the third on two doubles, three errors and a walk to build their six-run lead.
But the Saints sliced that deficit in half, to 6-3 with a three-run bottom half.
Sam Schmitt drew a walk leading off the inning, Dominic Palamara singled to right before Jake Finkbeiner doubled to score Schmitt.
Palamara came home on Alex Schmitt’s sacrifice fly to right field. With two out, Luke Linder singled in Finkbeiner and the Saints were back in the game.
The Legends scored four runs in the top of the sixth.
Alex Schmitt had three hits to lead the Saints offense, while Tommy Reid was 2-for-2 with one run batted in as the offense collected 11 hits for the game. Judd Lawson took the loss in relief.
“We learned from that first one, but we’re also a different team when we’re throwing strikes and attacking the ball on defense,” MacNeil said. “Then hitting we did what we’ve been doing all season.”
The Saints opened an early 3-0 lead against the Tribe in the last game of the day, but then found themselves tied, 4-4, in the bottom of the sixth.
Alex Strickland saved the day with a clutch solo home run, and collected RBI earlier in the game to lead the Saints hitting attack.
MacNeil took the hill to throw two innings of sterling relief and picked up the win. The Saints won a 1-0 game over the Tribe on Thursday.
During the regular season the Saints went 1-3 against the Tribe in the Great Lakes United Baseball League. The Tribe had pulled out a thrilling, 5-4, win over the Midland Coyotes in the second game Friday.
“I think what it really comes down to is we’ve got a great mix of young and veteran guys,” said MacNeil. “The young guys are now at that point where some of the younger guys were out there making some miscues in the early game, and they lean heavily on those veteran guys who say ‘No, we’re going to get the next one. We’re going to need you in this next one.’
“Guys step up. They feel comfortable about it, so they’re ready to go. It’s great to see.”
The Saints need to win two games against the Legends to take the regional title and advance to the World Series, which will be played in Battle Creek.
“We’ve got the bullpen, we’ve still got a couple starters left,” said MacNeil. “I think our depth is going to help us play tomorrow. They (the Legends) are going to push real hard to get that first one, because they’re not going (to want to) play the second one.
“They’re a smaller team in numbers, and the last thing they want to do is have to play that extra game. We’re going to try to get deep into their bullpen tomorrow, so it’s a war of attrition.”
First game Saturday is scheduled for 1 p.m. If the Saints win, they play again at 4 p.m.