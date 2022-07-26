MANISTEE — Despite finishing the regular season on a downer, winning only one of four games with the Prison City Padres in the final road trip of the season last weekend, the Manistee Saints remain upbeat and hopeful as they prepare to open the NABF Regional against the Midland Tribe at Rietz Park on Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Manistee Saints ready to host NABF regional
- By GREG GIELCZYK DAILY NEWS SPORTS WRITER
-
- Updated
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Nielsen retiring after three decades in Mason County Central kitchen
-
Scottville draws heated comments about 'ousting' of Chief Murphy, Optimist park project
-
Six rescued from Pere Marquette River late Saturday night
-
Custer woman found at bottom of ravine
-
Ludington Police Department seeks assistance in identifying victims, arrests pair
Trending Recipes
Poll
Has the testimony given during the House Jan. 6 committee changed your opinion of the events surrounding that day?
You voted: