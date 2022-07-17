MANISTEE — Pulling out a pair of one-run victories in Sunday’s final regular season home doubleheader at Rietz Park, the Manistee Saints extended their current win streak to six straight games in the Great Lakes United Baseball League.
Game 1 came down to the bottom of the seventh inning with Saints (20-8) winning in dramatic fashion, 2-1 on Stephen Weinert’s (Ludington) single.
The Saints scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take the nightcap, 2-1 and complete the four-game sweep of the Plymouth Rockets on Kliber Field.
“It could easily have been different outcomes, with a bounce one way or the other,” said Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil. “It was one of those days we did a lot of things we wanted to, and took our destiny in our hands.
“Everybody had an off weekend last weekend, but it is really nice to see that is in the rear-view mirror and we’re moving forward. Stephen coming up big with the walk off hit.
“It’s hard enough to get it through the hole and by the guy, and score the guy from third base. That’s exactly what we needed, what we were looking for. It was great to see us manufacture a run in that situation to win a ball game.”
The Saints scored a single run in the bottom of the first inning to grab a 1-0 lead in that first game before the Rockets came back to answer with a run of their own in the top of the third to tie it, 1-1.
Both teams had threats going over the next three innings with runners in scoring position, including Danny Passinault hitting a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, but neither could score.
In the bottom of the seventh Brett Zimmerman (Frankfort) drew a lead-off walk and was sacrificed to second by Lucas Weinert (Ludington) before Stephen Weinert’s clutch hit.
“It really showed a lot in the sense of guys being able to focus up and zone in, and not let the moment get bigger than they are,” said MacNeil. “Just kind of say, ‘Hey, this is still a game. I see the ball, and I’m going to hit it.’
“We’re young at times. We have a lot of guys who are finishing up their freshman year at their respective schools, or finishing up senior year of high school.
“It’s great to see us do those things with a young team. Getting these guys to experience these things now, so as they get older they get more confidence in the long run.”
Luke Linder (Traverse City) was the only Saint batter with more than one hit, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. The Saints were out-hit, 6-5 for the game.
Veteran righthander Kyle Gorski (Rapid City) went the full seven innings and earned the win, surrendering the one run on six hits while striking out three and walking three to improve his record to 3-2 on the season.
“It was good to see him get back to his ways a little bit,” MacNeil said of Gorski’s performance. “He did a great job of just not giving in on any of those difficult counts, and really wanting it more.”
Game 2 was a pitching duel, with Sam Schmitt (Traverse City) throwing five innings of two-hit ball with seven strike outs to pick up the win and moving to 5-1 on the season. Jack Hitchens (Traverse City) pitched two innings of relief out of the bullpen.
The Saints scored single runs in the first, fourth and sixth innings to win Saturday’s first game with the Rockets, 3-1.
Alex Strickland (Traverse City), Lucas Richardson (Manistee) and Linder provided the RBIs as the Saints benefited from several walks from the Rockets’ pitching.
Marty McDonald (Traverse City) started the game on the hill for the Saints and pitched the first four innings, allowing one run on four hits while ringing up eight strike outs and walking only three in bumping his record up to 3-2. Judd Lawson (Boyne City) notched the save.
In the nightcap, the Rockets’ pitching again experienced control problems and hit three Saint batters to hand the Saints a one-run lead.
The Saints eventually scored four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back, finishing with an 8-2 win.
Brendan Pierce (Traverse City) pitched a gem for the Saints, working 5 2/3 innings and scattering four hits with 10 strike outs and just three walks to improve to 2-1. MacNeil finished the game and had two strike outs.
“As I was telling guys after the weekend, when we play our brand of baseball, when we’re taking the extra bases, when we’re not making errors, throwing strikes and doing what we do, we’re a very hard team to beat,” MacNeil said.
Manistee closes out the regular season with a four-game series at Jackson Lumen Christi against the Prison City Padres next weekend, before opening the NABF Regional at Rietz Park on Thursday, July 28.