MANISTEE — Two new members of the Manistee Saints Hall of Fame will be inducted between games of Saturday’s regularly scheduled Great Lakes United Baseball League doubleheader with the Plymouth Rockets at Rietz Park.
Kyle Gurzynski and former coach Mike Cabot are scheduled to receive their plaques recognizing their enshrinement, and there will be prize drawings throughout the day.
Cabot served two separate tours as the Saints’ first base coach, first in the 1980s and again from 2012 through 2016. Phil Kliber, who managed the team in the 1980s, said Cabot was “dedicated, loyal and a player favorite.”
Kurzynski played 157 games over six seasons, batting .295 with 34 stolen bases and was a good leadoff hitter with a good glove. His career was cut short by an injury.
The Saints come into the weekend on a two-game winning streak accomplished Wednesday night when they first completed a suspended game from last week with a 4-3 victory in the 10th inning, and then went on to defeat the Byron Center Killer Bees, 6-5, in the regularly scheduled game.
With the major league extra inning rule in effect for the first game, the Saints (15-8) benefited from a wild pitch to score the winning run and snap a three-game losing streak.
Player/manager Roddy MacNeil beat out a bunt for a single, which sent Stephen Weinert — on base along with a “phantom runner” — came racing home when the pitch got away from the Killer Bees’ catcher and went all the way to the backstop.
“It was a big lift to snap our losing streak in such dramatic fashion,” MacNeil said. “You don’t want those losses to mount up, and we were happy to put the brakes on.
“You take the wins as you can get them, and despite the way it was decided we’re not throwing it back. It was a big win, and I think it really picked the guys up.”
MacNeil wound up getting the win in relief, pitching a scoreless 10th inning.
The regularly scheduled game was another see-saw affair, with the Saints pushing home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Danny Passianuault single.
Alex Schmitt was called out of the bullpen to pitch the seventh inning and set the Killer Bees down in order to record the save. Jack Hitchens picked up the win with three innings of relief work, striking out seven.
The Killer Bees scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Saints came back with a run in the bottom of the second and four in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead.
Byron Center tied the game at 5-5 with two runs in the top of the fifth.
Passinault finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs batted in, while Lucas Richardson went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Austin Harper and Dylan Bates each drove in a run.