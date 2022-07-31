MANISTEE — Against some long odds, the Manistee Saints pulled off a major coup Saturday afternoon when they took down the Flint Legends, 7-3 and 11-1, at Rietz Park to capture their second consecutive National Amateur Baseball Federation Regional title.
It was the second time in the regional that the Saints accomplished the feat, having taken two games from the Midland Tribe, escaping with a tight 1-0 decision in Thursday’s opener in very windy conditions and then rallied for a tight 5-4 victory in the first game on Friday.
But the Saints had to come out of the losers bracket after a wild, 11-9, loss to the Legends in the third game on Friday after trailing, 6-0 going into the bottom of the fourth inning.
None of it slowed the Saints down, however, and they stayed upbeat and positive despite facing long odds of getting back to the championship game.
“We had a lot of guys who were seeing the ball well today,” Saints player/manager Roddy MacNeil said. “Obviously, we wanted to set the tone and jump on it early, and they did that in Game 1.
“We knew we were in for a long day. We had a double dip, so the fact that we were able to do that and win both of those … I think going out this way was a great way to kind of summarize the season.
“There was resiliency. They (the Legends) weren’t going to be easy in that second game. It was 2-1 all the way into the fourth inning when again one of our guys gets a big, timely two-out hit.
“Alex (Schmitt) did a great job of keeping them (the Legends batters) off balance and got a lot of weak outs, and after that three-run home run he threw a zero up there. That was kind of the back-breaker.”
Danny Passinault (Traverse City) broke the game open for the Saints with a three-run home run that he jacked over the right field fence. Tommy Reid (East Jordan) and Sam Schmitt (Traverse City) were on board for the ride. It lifted the Saints into a 5-1 lead.
Manistee exploded for a six-run fifth to end the game on the mercy rule. Jake Finkbeiner (Saline) had the big hit of the inning, a two-run double.
Passinault was bad news for the Legends pitchers, finishing 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and a run scored. Dominic Palamara (Traverse City) had three RBIs and Finkbeiner two. The Saints collected eight hits in the shortened game.
Alex Schmitt (3-1) worked four innings of one-run ball and picked up the win. He held the Legends to only two hits, while ringing up two strikeouts and walking one. Dylan Bates (Beulah), normally a position player, threw one inning of relief.
Veteran righthander Kyle Gorski pitched four 1/3 shutout innings in the first game before being forced to retired with a shoulder injury. He gave up six hits and struck out five.
Reid came on to finish the final 2 2/3 innings and picked up the win, scattering four hits and two runs (only one of them earned) while striking out five and walking three.
The Saints put the pressure on the Legends right off the bat, building a 6-0 lead after four innings and were never seriously threatened.
Alex Strickland (Traverse City) collected his seventh home run of the season, going deep with a solo blast in the sixth inning. Sam Schmitt led the way with a 3-for-5 performance at the plate.
Finkbeiner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Passinault was 2-for-4 and Lucas Richardson drove in a run. The Saints finished the game with nine hits.
Sam Schmitt pounded out six hits and was walked six times over the three days, and was the winning pitcher in the Saints’ 1-0 triumph over the Tribe on Thursday, with 11 strikeouts. He was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
“Obviously, we were expecting to do this, and we wanted to repeat,” MacNeil said. “Every preseason, when you’re looking at goals and what you’re trying to get done, that’s the one we were looking for.
“Even though we do have some young guys, they were able to gel, and were able to find it, and we were able to pull this one together.”
On deck for the Saints (25-12) is a trip to Battle Creek, where they begin play in their second consecutive NABF Major Division Amateur World Series.
Manistee opens pool play on Thursday against the Brooklyn, New York, regional champion at 11 a.m. at Nichols Field.