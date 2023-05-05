MANISTEE — Manistee scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning and walked away with a 1-0 non-conference baseball win over Evart at home Friday afternoon.
The Chippewas managed just four hits, one apiece by Jeffrey Huber, Ethan Edmondson, Jaret Edmondson and Donavyn Kirchinger.
Adam Workman finished without a hit, but was credited with the only RBI. There were no extra base hits.
Manistee improved to 13-4 overall with its 10th win in the last 11 games, and is scheduled to host Montague in a West Michigan Lakes doubleheader next Tuesday.