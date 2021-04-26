MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic's baseball team lost a doubleheader to visiting Marion, 12-5 and 11-0 Monday afternoon on Kliber Field in Manistee.
In the first game, the Sabers were led by Lee Pizana who had a single, double and two stolen bases. Adam Pierce and Eddie Dutkavich each rapped out a double, Blake Johnson had a single and a stolen base.
Pierce started the first game on the hill, and threw a "pretty tight game" according to Sabers coach Dillon Rankin. He finished with five strikeouts.
The Sabers only managed two hits in the nightcap, one apiece by Pizana — who had another stolen base as well — and Johnson, who did the pitching as well and fanned six.