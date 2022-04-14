RAVENNA — Errors betrayed Mason County Central’s baseball team and the Spartans’ pitching as they dropped both games of a West Michigan Conference doubleheader Thursday in Ravenna, 4-0 and 5-2.
Central (4-2, 0-2 WMC) committed eight errors in all on Thursday. The Spartans also had some trouble with getting timely hitting.
“We had six unearned runs and gave up nine runs. We’ve got to get our defense cleaned up. Tomorrow, we’ll get to work on it,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “Will Chye and Jacob Johnson pitched exceptionally well. Both were under the 105-pitch count. Between the two of them, there were only three walks in 14 innings. They pitched outstanding tonight. That’s a good takeaway.”
Central was limited to Chye’s single in the opener, and the Spartans had the bases loaded in the second game with one out in the bottom of the seventh but were unable to score.
Chye pitched the opener and he allowed two earned runs on four hits, a walk and four strikeouts in seven innings of work.
In the nightcap, Johnson allowed one earned run on six hits, two walks and two strikeouts over seven innings.
Brady Anes had a RBI sacrifice while Tyler Thurow had the other RBI. Chye had two hits and scored a run with Simon Shimel scoring the other run. Owen Shimel had a double and Brayden Overmyer hit a single.