SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's baseball team lost a pair of West Michigan Conference games to Oakridge Tuesday in Scottville, 7-0 and 2-1.
In both games, the Eagles rallied, taking advantage of Central miscues in the field and the Spartans' inability to get the timely hit.
"We left eight runners on base and committed two errors," said Central coach Chris Carr about the first game. "The pitchers threw well and threw strikes. We didn't put (batted balls) in the gaps."
The Sparatns also stranded eight baserunners in the second game.
"These were a couple of tough losses," Carr said.
In the opener, Will Chye threw the complete game. He allowed seven runs — three earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts.
At the plate, Simon Shimel, Peyton Merz and Chye each had a single.
Jacob Johnson took the loss in the second game. He threw six innings and allowed two runs — one earned — on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Chye hit two singles, Gage Ruiz hit a triple and Owen Shimel hit a single.