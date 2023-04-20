MONTAGUE — Mason County Central’s baseball team suffered a pair of losses to Montague in a non-conference doubleheader Thursday afternoon in Montague, 7-1 and 3-2.
Brady Anes took the loss in the first game as he allowed seven runs — all unearned — on eight hits, two walks and three strikeouts.
"After the first inning, they found themselves for the next few innings, giving up just one more run in the fourth," said Spartan coach Chris Carr. "The six errors in game one really hurt us."
At the plate, the Spartans were limited to four hits, led by Will Chye as he was 2-for-3 with a run. Braylon Thurow and Ones also had hits.
In the second game, Peyton Merz threw all five innings and allowed three runs — two earned — on four this, three walks and three strikeouts.
"In game one, we were one inning away from making a difference in the game and in game two, we were one run away," said Carr. "Two situations in game two where we had runners on base, but we couldn't score them...one hit and one play away from turning that game in to a win."
"These are the games we want to play, a 3-2 game, those help us as the season goes on and we prepare for districts," said Carr. "We just have to keep working to put it all together. This is a talented group and they can do it."
Brayden Overmyer went 2-for-2 while Tyler Thrrow, Simon Shimel, Braylin Thurow, Colten Sanders, Anes and Merz each collected a hit. Shimel had an RBI.