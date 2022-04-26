NORTH MUSKEGON — Mason County Central’s baseball team suffered a pair of losses Tuesday afternoon at North Muskegon, 12-1 and 18-3.
“This is the best team we’re going to see all year,” said Central coach Chris Carr. “They are very fundamentally sound. On defense, at the plate, they’re all really good.”
Owen Shimel took the loss in the opening game. He allowed nine runs on eight hits and seven walks over 3 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out two. Brayden Overmyer pitched 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on two hits.
Will Chye went 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI. Tyler Thurow had a single and scored a run for the Spartans (6-6, 2-6 WMC).
In the nightcap, Simon Shimel allowed 16 runs on 10 hits and three walks in an inning pitched. He struck out one and hit a batter. Overmyer pitched the final two innings and allowed two runs on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts while hitting a batter.
Chye was 2-for-2 with two triples and two runs scored. Brady Anes hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Simon Shimel had a hit and an RBI. Jacob Johnson had an RBI on a sacrifice. Gage Ruiz went 2-for-2. Owen Shimel went 1-for-1 with a single.