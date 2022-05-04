SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s baseball team picked up a pair of victories against Shelby Wednesday afternoon, defeating the Tigers in West Michigan Conference play, 10-5 and 4-0.
The Spartans (10-6, 4-6 WMC) got out to a quick lead in the opener, but then hit a lull.
“We were up 9-2 in the fourth inning, and they came back in the fourth and scored those two runs. What hurt us in the last two innings was we allowed three unearned runs in the fifth, and the bats went completely silent. We scored all of our runs in the first four innings.”
Will Chye got the victory as he pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs — two earned — on five hits and three strikeouts. Braylin Thurow pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief and allowed a hit, struck a batter and struck out two.
Brady Anes, Simon Shimel, Jacob Johnson, Raiden Keefer, Gage Ruiz, Thurow and Chye each had singles. Anes scored three runs with an RBI. Simon Shimel had three RBIs, a run and a sacrifice. Chye had two runs. Johnson had two RBIs. Ruiz scored a run and had an RBI. Owen Shimel had two runs.
In the second game, the Spartans’ lull was shaken late to pick up the victory. Tyler Thurow had two RBIs with a run and a single. Johnson had an RBI, run and a single. Braylin Thurow had a single and an RBI. Anes had two hits and a run. Peyton Merz added a run and a single. Chye and Ruiz each had hits.
“I told them in the sixth, it’s kind of dead. If you want excitement, you have to create that. We knocked in three runs right there,” Carr said. “It was good for us just because those are the things you have to do to battle and they did it.”
On the mound, Johnson got the victory as he pitched five innings and allowed six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Braylin Thurow pitched an inning and allowed a hit. Simon Shimel pitched an inning, walking three and striking out one.