SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central's baseball team took both ends of a non-conference doubleheader against Bear Lake Thursday, winning 15-1 and 12-2.
"We went on a run of 11 in row where we were winning, then we lost to Benzie and lost two to Oakridge. It was nice to get a couple of wins and get back on track again," said Central coach Chris Carr.
The Spartans, after playing six games per week for the past month, are taking Friday off from practice before heading to Belding for a tournament against the host Black Knights and Battle Creek Harper Creek.
In the first game, Braylin Thurow got the compete game victory as he allowed one earned run on two hits, a walk and four strikeouts over five innings.
Jacob Mortensen reached each of the three times he came to the plate including two hits for two runs and an RBI. Raiden Keefer had two hits, a run and three RBIs. Peyton Merz had two singles, two runs and two RBIs. Jacob Johnson had two hits, a run and an RBI. Gage Ruiz had a single, three runs and an RBI. Brady Anes had a triple and two runs. Will Chye had two singles, three runs and two RBIs. Simon Shimel had a run.
Easton Edmondson threw the complete game victory in the second game. He allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks with four strikeouts and he struck a batter in five innings pitched.
Simon Shimel went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Ruiz went 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Edmondson had two singles, a run and an RBI. Johnson had two singles, two runs and an RBI. Merz had a single, run and an RBI. Chye had a double and two runs. Brayden Overmyer scored two runs and Huffman scored one.